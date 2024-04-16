Opposition spreading false news about BJP's plans to change Constitution: Union Minister Athawale

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday alleged that the opposition parties were spreading false news about the Bharatiya Janata Party's plans to change the Constitution if it comes to power for the third time.

Speaking to reporters, the Union minister of state for social justice said the days are gone when the Congress spread rumours and won votes.

"The opposition parties are spreading false news that the BJP will change the Constitution if it gets re-elected. The days are gone when the Congress won votes by spreading rumours," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always respected the Constitution and even started observing November 26 as Constitution Day, he said.

The minister said the construction work of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai is expected to be completed in the next one and a half years.

Claiming that the Republican Party of India (Athawale) was the first one to demand reservation for the Maratha community, he said, "I feel that a new group of backward communities should be formed, and Marathas should get reservation benefits through it." Athawale also expressed disappointment with the NDA for not giving his party any tickets.

"The RPI has been with the NDA for a long time, and we stayed with them loyally. But the Ajit Pawar-led NCP became an ally much later and still managed to get tickets," the minister said. PTI ND ARU