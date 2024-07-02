Opposition spreading fear and untruth: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) BJP leader Nishikant Dubey slammed the opposition on Tuesday, accusing it of spreading fear and untruth.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address to a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, the MP from Jharkhand's Godda said all opposition members referred to Faizabad, which is the official name of a parliamentary constituency, as Ayodhya and asserted that this itself is a victory of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP lost the Faizabad seat in the recently-concluded general election to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Dubey accused the opposition of trying to sell untruth as truth.

"I have heard the speeches of all the opposition members. They only spread untruth, misleading and false narratives," he alleged.

The BJP MP said the Congress talks about protecting the Constitution but in fact, it was the opposition party that had changed the Preamble to the Constitution when it was in power.

He added that the Modi government has changed the Constitution, but only to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 and to protect the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). PTI JD CS RC