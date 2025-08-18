Opposition stages walkout in Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on electoral rolls revision in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Opposition MPs on Monday staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on electoral rolls revision in Bihar.

As the House reassembled at 2 pm, BJD's Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, informed the legislators that the Business Advisory Committee had decided to allot three hours for discussion on the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025.

He also said that the committee has allotted one hour for consideration and passage of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill 2025, after it is approved by the Lok Sabha.

Patra then asked Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to introduce the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, which was mentioned in the listed agenda of the House.

Sonowal moved the bill amid the din.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge stood up and demanded discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

He was joined by other Opposition members demanding a discussion on the issue.

"Any matter which is subjudice or is part of the judicial process right now cannot be taken on record and second, anything that is not part of the listed business, will not go on record," Patra said before giving the floor to the Leader of Opposition.

Kharge then demanded a discussion on SIR. However, the Chair declined to take up the matter, which led to noisy protests by the Opposition members.

In between, Leader of the House J P Nadda slammed the Opposition's "irresponsible behaviour" for regularly disrupting the House proceedings by resorting to "anarchism" and "obstructionism".

He said that the government is ready to discuss any subject, which is permitted in the rules.

"They (Opposition) have got no interest in discussion. And I would like to say on the record, that they have wasted 69 hours one minute of this House," Nadda said.

He said the country was watching the "irresponsible behaviour of the Opposition". Nadda said the Opposition was not interested in any discussion and "the more they are condemned the less" for their behaviour.

"As I had said earlier, they believe in anarchism and obstructionism... I would like to reiterate that we are willing to have discussion on each and every issue which are under the (relevant) rules and regulations," he said, adding that the House discussed Operation Sindoor as well.

"From opposing a party (referring to the ruling dispensation), they have started opposing the country," Nadda said.

While he was speaking, slogan-raising MPs staged a walkout in the House.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after the House assembled at 11 am, following protests by Opposition members over the rejection of their 19 adjournment notices on various issues. PTI AKV ANU