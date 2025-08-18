Opposition stages walkout in Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on SIR

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Opposition MPs on Monday staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on electoral rolls revision in Bihar.

As the House reassembled at 2 pm, BJD's Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, informed the legislators that the Business Advisory Committee had decided to allot three hours for discussion on the Indian Ports Bill, 2025 and one hour on the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025.

Patra then asked Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to introduce the Indian Ports Bill, 2025.

Sonowal then introduced the bill amid the din.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge stood up and demanded discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. He was joined by other Opposition members demanding a discussion on the issue.

However, the Chair declined to take up the matter, which led to noisy protests by the Opposition members. They raised slogans demanding discussion and staged a walkout in the House.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after the House assembled at 11 am, following protests by Opposition members over the rejection of their 19 adjournment notices on various issues. PTI AKV ANU