Opposition stages walkout in Rajya Sabha on SIR issue

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha soon after two bills aimed at better sports governance were taken up for consideration in the post-lunch session.

As the House reassembled at 3 pm, after an hour-long adjournment, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya moved The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage in the Upper House.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge got up to raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, but was opposed by the leader of the House JP Nadda who alleged that Kharge was trying to disrupt the House by bringing in issues which were not relevant.

This led to exchanges between the two sides with the Opposition staging a walkout.

Kharge said that all opposition parties have raised their concern regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and the government should respond to it.

He alleged that weaker sections of the society were being left out due to SIR.

"Lakhs of votes are being cut, if we want to keep democracy alive, then you (Chair) should give permission to have a discussion on the matter," Kharge said.

He noted that the Opposition wanted a discussion on SIR and that the Rajya Sabha should run, but the government does not want to run the House. Opposition parties staged a walkout soon after.

Nadda stated that it is a well planned strategy of Opposition parties to obstruct the smooth functioning of the House.

"They do not have any faith in healthy democracy. The Leader of Opposition raised a point of order but started speaking about SIR. He read a political statement. I request the Chair to expunge it," he added.

The Opposition has wasted 64 hours and 25 minutes of the House since commencement of the current session, Nadda said. PTI MSS SKC ANU