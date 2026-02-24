Opposition staging 'political drama' in name of farmers: Odisha CM in Assembly

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday dubbed the opposition BJD and Congress agitation for farmers as "political drama" and shedding of "crocodile tears".

The chief minister made this remark while replying to the 2026-27 debate on the state budget in the Assembly. He alleged that the opposition parties, particularly the BJD, are politicising farmers’ issues and staging protests for political gains.

Majhi's statement in the Assembly came hours after the Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik at a farmers' protection rally outside the House, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government for allegedly failing to give justice to farmers.

Referring to the five-day-long disruption of assembly proceedings due to ruckus by opposition BJD and Congress over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement, Majhi said, "I am aware of the behaviour of Congress. They have been ousted from government for 26 years. But, the BJD, which ruled the state for 24 years, also behaves in an unacceptable manner." "The BJD will not be able to return to power for the next 24 years in the state as people are happy over governance during the BJP government with a focus on development," Majhi said and accused the BJD of doing politics in the name of farmers. They disrupted proceedings in the House for political gain instead of acting as a responsible and constructive opposition.

He added that the opposition was creating disturbances and staging "political drama", instead of raising voice for farmers in the House. "They were offered two opportunities during the last five days to raise farmers' issue, but the opposition did not engage in any meaningful discussion. They are simply doing politics which the people will not accept," Majhi said.

On the adjournment of the House earlier in the day, the chief minister said their (opposition) protest lack valid grounds. "The government is ready for a discussion on farmers’ issues," he said.

Majhi alleged that the opposition was not interested in ensuring justice for farmers and was instead focused on political advantage.

He claimed that the BJP government, in just 20 months, has raised the income of farmers and provided Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy to farmers, while the BJD government had passed a resolution in the Assembly to provide Rs 2,900 as MSP on paddy.

"We have done it for farmers within 24 hours what they could not do in 24 years," the chief minister said.

The chief minister, through Speaker, appealed to the opposition leaders to join the development journey of Odisha.

"Come to the Assembly and suggest ways to take the development model of Odisha forward. My request to the people is to show common sense to the opposition parties. They should come to the House, join the House work and participate in the state's development process," Majhi said.

Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the Odisha Legislative Assembly till 10.30 am of March 9, marking the end of the first phase of the budget session, which commenced on February 17. PTI AAM AAM RG