Opposition stalled debate in Parliament on air pollution: Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The government on Friday accused the opposition of "stalling" the debate in Parliament on air pollution saying some of the MPs have shown "unacceptable behaviour" during the debate on rural jobs guarantee bill and conveyed that they did not want any discussion on the health hazard issue in the national capital region.

Addressing a customary press conference after the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, termed the session as "very productive" as eight bills were passed after debates in both Houses and these legislations will "speed up" the 'Reform Express' flagged off by the Narendra Modi government to bring changes in the everyday life of the common people.

"But the opposition's behaviour during the debate in Lok Sabha on Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill was unacceptable. Some of the opposition members even stood atop the desks of the table office and (Lok Sabha) Secretary General. Some Congress members also conveyed that there was no need for a debate on pollution. That is why the issue could not be taken up for discussion," he said.

Expressing regret for being unable to hold the debate on air pollution, Rijiju said the government was fully ready for the discussion on pollution and the minister concerned got ready after the subject was listed in the name of three members -- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Cong), Kanimozhi (DMK) and Bansuri Swaraj (BJP).

"We were fully ready for the debate on pollution. But Congress encouraged others to stage protests (on VB-G RAM G bill) in the Well of the House. They threw papers, paper planes and stood atop desks and stalled the proceedings. I want to tell the opposition that they won't get votes through such tactics. Only good works will get them votes," he said.

Rijiju, flanked by his two deputies -- Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan -- said the Parliament had extensive discussion on the national song Vande Mataram, which is the pride of the nation and members of all political parties took part in the debate.

He said some of the crucial bills, including the VB-G RAM G, were passed by the Parliament and all these legislations will help the government to carry forward its reforms agenda.

"The Reform Express of the Modi government will not stop. It will speed up now. The bills will contribute in a big way in our reform initiatives. Crores of people will be benefitted, their lives will be changed and will be helpful in bringing all round development in the country," he said.

On the debate on the election reforms, Rijiju said it was for the first time the country saw discussions on the crucial subject as demanded by the opposition.

"We have allocated more time than the opposition sought for the debates," he said. PTI ACB/SKU ZMN