Opposition stalled women's quota bill for three decades: PM Modi

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that opposition parties stalled the women's reservation bill for three decades, and are now trying to divide women on the lines of caste and religion when the bill has been passed.

Advertisment

He was speaking at a program here, organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to thank him for the passage of the bill in both houses of Parliament.

"Opposition stalled the women's reservation bill for three decades, look at their track record. They are trying to divide women in the name of caste and religion when the bill has been passed," said Modi, speaking at the event attended by thousands of women at Navlakhi ground.

As the opposition parties reluctantly extended support to the bill, "I urge women to be wary of them," Modi added.