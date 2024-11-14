Opposition status should be earned by votes, not demanded: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Nov 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday sarcastically said he has "never seen a leader like YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy", who is demanding the status of leader of the opposition in the state assembly to attend its proceedings.

Naidu said the status of leader of the opposition is not granted by leaders, but by the people through their votes. His comments came at a time when the YSRCP has boycotted the assembly.

"When people vote, and when a party wins 10 per cent of the seats, that party will get the opposition status. When we have a majority, we will form the government," said Naidu, addressing the House, while congratulating Undi TDP MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju, on his election as deputy speaker of the assembly.

"Dictating terms and demanding positions will not work in democracy," the CM said, emphasising the need to "respect democracy at all times".

Naidu noted that Reddy's personality and thinking pattern must be observed for displaying such "demanding" behaviour.

He once again compared Reddy to slain Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, alleging similarities between the two.

Additionally, the TDP supremo assured the House that the government would take strict action against anyone involved in the selling or cultivation of marijuana in the state.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called for the tabling of a "Social Media Abuse Protection Bill" in the House. PTI STH SSK ROH