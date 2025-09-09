Opposition stood united; all of its 315 MPs turned up for voting in VP polls: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The opposition has stood united with all of its 315 MPs turning up to vote in the vice presidential polls, the Congress said on Tuesday as polling for the election to the top post ended.

Voting held on Tuesday to elect the new vice president. It is a direct contest between NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Opposition has stood united. ALL of its 315 MPs have turned up for voting." "This is an unprecedented 100% turnout," he said on X.

Members of both Houses of Parliament cast their votes in the Parliament House between 10 am and 5 pm. Counting votes will begin at 6 pm, and the results will be announced late evening.

MPs in large numbers queued up in the new Parliament building since morning.

The electoral college for the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members - 245 from Rajya Sabha and 543 from Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote in the election. PTI ASK ZMN