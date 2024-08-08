Opposition strongly opposes Waqf Bill, calls it attack on Constitution

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Opposition on Thursday strongly protested the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, with several INDIA bloc MPs saying it is an attack on the Constitution and aimed at targeting Muslims with an eye on upcoming assembly polls.

They also asked the government to withdraw the Bill or at least send it to a parliamentary panel for a wider scrutiny and consultation.

Later, the Bill was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he will talk with leaders of all parties for constituting the joint parliamentary committee.

Soon after Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought leave to introduce the Bill, Congress MP K C Venugopal -- who had submitted notice to oppose its introduction -- accused the government of violating freedom of religion and attacking the federal system through it.

"This is a draconian law and a fundamental attack on the Constitution," Venugopal said.

He said people taught the BJP a lesson for its divisive politics but it was continuing with the same, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in states such as Haryana and Maharashtra.

"It is a direct attack on freedom of religion... Next you will go for Christians, then Jains, then Parsis...we are Hindu but we respect other religions," he said.

The people of India will not buy this kind of divisive politics now, Venugopal asserted.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Bill was being introduced to appease a handful of BJP's hardcore supporters and was brought with politics in mind.

"What is the point of including non-Muslims in Waqf boards when this is not done in other religious bodies?" Yadav asked.

"The truth is that the BJP has brought this bill to appease its hardcore supporters," the Kannauj MP said.

Samajawadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi said the bill was against freedom of religion.

He said appointing non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and other such bodies was violative of the rights of Muslims.

Opposing the Bill, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay said it was divisive, anti-constitutional and anti-federalism.

"This is against the Constitution, a religious minority and federalism. It shuns justice in every possible way," DMK MP Kanimozhi said.

"It is a direct violation of Article 30, which deals with minorities to administer their institutions. This Bill targets a particular religious group," she said.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said her party opposed the Bill as it was against a particular minority community.

"Look at what is happening in Bangladesh, there is so much pain... It is the moral duty of a country to protect minorities," Sule said.

"The government should clarify the intent and the timing of the Bill. We object, withdraw this Bill... Let's discuss it and then bring a Bill that is fair and just," she added.

The Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML's) ET Mohammed Basheer said the Bill was violative of articles 14, 15, 25 26 and 30 of the Constitution.

He alleged it was part of the government's "dirty agenda" and called the Bill divisive.

If this Bill is passed, the Waqf system will collapse, he said.

He also claimed that the Bill would encourage encroachment on Waqf land.

"Your intention is to communalise, put Hindus and Muslims in compartments... We will not let this happen," Basheer said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the House did not have the competence to make the amendments.

"It is a grave attack on the basic structure of the Constitution as it violates the principle of judicial independence and separation of powers," he said.

"You are enemies of Muslims and this Bill is evidence of that," Owaisi said.

Opposing the Bill, RSP's NK Premachandran said it was intruding into the religious freedom of Muslims and targeting them.

Congress' Imran Masood said Waqf boards managed mosques and, by ending its powers, the government was strengthening the conspiracies against these properties.

"We will strongly oppose this, you are trying to shred the Constitution," he said.

The Bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards proposes far-reaching changes in the Wakf Act, 1995, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also aims at renaming the the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

It was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the state Waqf boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis.

The Waqf Act, 1995, was brought to regulate 'Auqaf (assets donated and notified as Waqf)' by a 'wakif' (a person who dedicates a property for any purpose recognised by Muslim law as religious or charitable). PTI ASK NAB ASK KVK KVK