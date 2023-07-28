Opposition targets Kerala Higher Edu Min over 'interference' in appointment of principal in govt colleges

Thiruvananthapuram/Thrissur, Jul 28 (PTI) The opposition parties in Kerala on Friday attacked state Higher Education Minister R Bindu over her alleged interference in the appointment of Principals in government colleges in the state and demanded her resignation.

However, Bindu denied the charge saying the state government was considering the complaints raised by certain candidates.

Based on a purported RTI reply, a section of media houses reported that Bindu had directed the Higher Education Department to consider the list of 43 principals, which was approved by the Public Service Commission in order to fill the vacancies, as a 'draft'.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan today sought the resignation of the minister alleging that she intervened in the appointments by directing the officials to consider the final list approved by the PSC as a "draft".

"...since none of their near and dear ones were included in the list based on merit, the Minister of Higher Education illegally intervened, constituted an appellate committee and refused to appoint those who were in that list," Satheesan alleged.

The Congress leader pointed out that 66 government colleges in the state were functioning without principals.

Slamming the minister, Satheesan alleged that the appointments were not approved in order to allow those who are close to the ruling party to be made principals in-charge.

"The higher education minister who illegally intervened to overturn the list is not eligible to hold that position. The higher education minister who abused her power should resign." Meanwhile, Bindu said a 67-member list was prepared by the selection panel to fill up the 55 existing vacancies in the state.

"However, this list was later reduced to 43 by a sub-committee. We have to look into the legality of the formation of this particular sub-committee," minister told the media at Thrissur.

The government has received complaints regarding the list prepared by the "sub-committee".

The formation of a sub-committee has to be examined under law. We received many complaints and decided to intervene, she said.

There were complaints that the list was prepared without considering the seniority or the credentials and hence the government decided to intervene, she added.

The Minister further said intervention was made in order to hear the complaints raised by the candidates.

The state unit of BJP also targeted the minister over the issue and alleged that the higher education sector in Kerala was in shambles. PTI RRT RRT ROH