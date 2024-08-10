Opposition 'tarnished' dignity of Rajya Sabha: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Saturday attacked the opposition saying it created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha without any reason and alleged it did an "indecent" act by "tarnishing" the dignity of the House.

He alleged the Question Hour was wasted and all this was done at the behest of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who instigated her MPs.

In a statement, he said it was wrong on part of Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan to use "indecent" words on a dignified post like that of the vice president.

He said that nothing will happen by bringing a no-confidence motion, the majority is with the NDA.

Rathore claimed the party will win the by-polls in six Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan.

He said the BJP has taken an oath to the Constitution and will protect it.

Regarding the current situation in Bangladesh, he said that a crisis like that can never happen in India. The central government is taking precautions on the border and the Government of India will give shelter to the suffering Hindus on the border. PTI AG MNK MNK