Advertisment
National

Opposition Tipra Motha to join BJP-led govt in Tripura

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma (File image)

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma (File image)

Agartala: The Tipra Motha, the main opposition party of Tripura, will join the BJP-led government before the Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader of the saffron party said on Wednesday.

The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and is likely to get two berths, the leader said.

“The Tipra Motha is set to join the BJP-IPFT coalition government before the Parliamentary elections. The date for swearing in of the ministers has not been finalised yet,” state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said.

BJP Tripura Manik Saha Tipra Motha Pradyot Debbarma
Advertisment
Subscribe