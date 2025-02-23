Opposition to raise deportation of illegal immigrants issue in 2-day Punjab Assembly session

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) The opposition parties will try to corner the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on a host of issues including law and order, rising state debt, deportation of many illegal Indian immigrants and farmers' plight in the two-day session of the Punjab Assembly commencing on Monday The Punjab Vidhan Sabha session will start with obituary references on February 24. Subsequently, legislative business will be transacted during the session.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema said many issues will be raised in the session by the party MLAs.

"Law and order is one of the biggest issues. Besides, farmers' plight, illegal sand mining, unemployment, drugs and higher fiscal deficit will be taken up in the session," said Cheema.

He said his party legislators would also take up the issue of illegal travel agents who dupe people of lakhs of rupees in the name of sending them abroad and would seek strict action against them.

Cheema was referring to the deportation of many illegal Indian immigrants who were taken to the US through the "donkey route" -- illegal and risky pathway used by the migrants to enter America.

Three batches of illegal Indian immigrants were brought back from the US on February 5, 15 and 16 after Donald Trump was sworn in as the US president for the second time last month.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said several burning issues of the state would be raised in the House.

He spoke about alleged deteriorating law and order and rising debt.

"There are so many issues that they cannot be discussed in one day," said Bajwa, seeking more sittings to hold discussions on the state's main issues.

He targeted the AAP government over governance, citing that cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had been holding the charge for 21 months of a department that "did not exist".

A government notification issued on Friday said the administrative reforms department earlier allocated to Dhaliwal was not in existence. Dhaliwal now is in charge of the NRI Affairs department only.

"For so many months, the department did not call any meeting. Had he called the meeting, he would have known there was no such department," said Bajwa. PTI CHS VSD KSS KSS