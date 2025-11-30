Opposition to raise 'vote chori', Red Fort blast issues in Winter Session: Pramod Tiwari

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Winter Session of Parliament, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said on Sunday that the opposition will raise the issue of alleged "vote chori" by the ruling BJP in "active connivance" with the Election Commission.

Talking to reporters here, he said when democracy is being "murdered" and not just "vote chori", but "vote dacoity" is being carried out, that will be an issue.

"When a blast is happening near the Red Fort, that is an issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy has gone haywire. All these issues will be raised," he said.

The Winter Session commences on Monday and will conclude on December 19.

The customary all-party meeting has been convened to ensure smooth functioning of the two Houses in which the government plans to introduce various Bills ranging from the one which seeks to open the nuclear sector for private players to another one to create a single higher education body.