Opposition trying to create false narrative over Budget: Union Minister Meghwal

Jammu, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said a strong foundation has been laid in the Union Budget to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat-2047' but the opposition was trying to create a "false narrative" to mislead people.

He claimed the opposition parties' "Constitution in danger" propaganda fell flat during the recent Lok Sabha polls and the same thing will happen this time too.

The opposition parties have accused the Union government of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to states ruled by non-NDA parties and claimed the financial packages to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh showed this was a Budget of "compulsion".

Hitting back at the opposition, the Union minister of law and justice said, "A strong foundation has been laid in the Union Budget for 'Viksit Bharat-2047'." "Since the names of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh were mentioned (in the Budget), they are trying to create a false narrative. I come from Rajasthan and its name was not mentioned in the Budget. Does that mean that the state will not get money? When roads are expanded, wouldn't it be done in Rajasthan too?" Meghwal told reporters at the BJP headquarters here.

Opposition parties are deliberately raking up such issues to mislead people, he said at a press conference, also attended by Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina and MP Jugal Kishore.

"They tried such a thing during Lok Sabha elections by claiming that the Constitution is in danger. But the propaganda fell flat as people... their false narrative about the Budget will also not succeed," he said.

Asked about the spike in terror activities in the Union Territory, especially in the Jammu region, Meghwal said peace is a pre-requisite for development and investment anywhere in the world.

"If there is no law and order problem, investment flows freely. We are working on a strategy to ensure that terrorism is effectively dealt with and peace is maintained in the Jammu region," the Union minister said.

He said the Central government is working on a strategy to eliminate terror and maintain peace in the Jammu region as peace is imperative for development and investment.

Meghwal said the Union Budget will give a major boost to Jammu and Kashmir with a focus on infrastructure projects such as roads and railways, besides strengthening the security outlay.

Asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walking out of the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the meeting was convened to discuss and deliberate on the country's development.

"The state governments should extend their full support... this type of politics should not happen," Meghwal added. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD