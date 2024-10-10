Opposition UDF claims unemployment on rise in Kerala, Left govt rejects it

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Thursday claimed that unemployment was rising in Kerala and blamed the ruling Left government for carrying out backdoor appointments, while the LDF countered it by pointing out that majority of PSC appointments in the country happened in the state.

The UDF accusation came while moving a notice seeking adjournment of the House proceedings to discuss the unemployment issue in the state.

Opposing the move, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that unemployment was not a matter of concern in the state because, of the entire recruitment carried out in the country, 60 per cent occurred in Kerala.

He said that in other states, including those governed by the Congress, where the population was much more than that of Kerala, the recruitment was much less.

Balagopal said there were a lot of job opportunities in the state as there were over 6,000 startups, lakhs of new MSMEs, improvements in the traditional sector and lakhs of workers were coming to Kerala from other states for work.

He also said that those who cleared Public Service Commission (PSC) exams will be appointed as and when vacancies are there and that no one would be left out.

The Finance Minister said that everything was fine, including financially, in the state and there was nothing to be worried about.

On the other hand, the UDF opposition contended that the state was at the forefront in the country in unemployment and it was evident from the large-scale migration of people and students from Kerala in search of jobs and for higher education.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan and Congress MLA P C Vishnunadh, who moved the notice, claimed that thousands of PSC rank holders for the post of Civil Police Officer (CPO) have not been appointed despite the rank list being published more than 6 months ago.

They claimed that this was the situation in various other government departments.

Vishnunadh also claimed that the Finance department has on at least two occasions rejected police proposals to increase their strength, as personnel in the force have been facing work related stress and many have died by suicide.

Both he and Satheesan also alleged that hundreds of back-door appointments were taking place in the various government departments where those close to the ruling party were being given jobs.

"You have turned the employment exchange into a mute spectator. If you are going to appoint your favourites through the back-door, then close down the employment exchange," Satheesan said.

He alleged that instead of addressing the issue of rising unemployment in the state, the government was trying to run away from the situation.

In view of Balagopal rejecting the opposition contentions and its demand to adjourn the assembly to discuss the issue of unemployment, Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission to the adjournment notice, following which the UDF staged a walkout. PTI HMP HMP ROH