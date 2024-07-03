Opposition UDF MLA M Vincent accuses SFI of attacking him in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 3 (PTI) Opposition Congress-led UDF MLA M Vincent on Wednesday alleged that activists of the SFI, a student outfit of the ruling CPI(M) in the state, attacked him outside a police station here.

The MLA claimed he was assaulted by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) in the intervening night of July 2-3 when he arrived at the Sreekaryam police station where members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), a student organisation of the Congress, were protesting against the alleged beating up of one of their leaders inside the University of Kerala campus.

The KSU members, along with Congress MLA Chandy Oommen, were also demanding lodging of a case against the SFI activists who allegedly beat up the KSU leader.

The situation escalated after SFI activists arrived there claiming that the KSU was making false allegations.

The SFI also alleged that the KSU brought 'goondas' from outside and attacked the activists of the Left student outfit inside the university campus during preparations for welcoming new students to the varsity on July 3.

Later, the situation outside the police station escalated into heated words and even blows being exchanged between both sides, with Vincent being allegedly attacked by SFI activists in front of the police.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Vincent said, "I was attacked as soon as I stepped out of the vehicle. You all saw that. This shows the arrogance of SFI." The KSU protestors were later reportedly assured that a case would be lodged for the alleged beating of one of their student leaders inside the university campus and for the assault of Vincent.

Similar assurances were given to the SFI also.

In view of the assurances, both sides ended their protest.