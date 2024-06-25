Opposition unlikely to contest LS Speaker's post: Sources

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The opposition INDIA bloc is unlikely to contest the Lok Sabha Speaker's post and the NDA nominee is likely to be elected unopposed, sources said Tuesday ahead of filing of nomination for the key post.

However, the Opposition has demanded that they be given the choice to pick the deputy speaker.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge late on Monday night and sought the support of the opposition on the issue.

Singh, however, gave no assurance to the opposition on its demand for the deputy speaker's post, the sources said.

There has been no deputy Speaker in the last tenure.

The NDA candidate for the key parliamentary position will file his nomination on Tuesday.

Besides Kharge, Singh also spoke to DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Stalin among other opposition leaders in efforts to build a consensus.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which enjoys a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, has given little indication about its choice as it weighs its options and looks to deny the opposition any opportunity to mount a political attack.

With the theme of continuity marking much of its choices since it returned to power for a third term, there is a view in a section of NDA leaders that Om Birla, who was the Speaker in the previous Lok Sabha, may be nominated again. However, there was no official word on such a prospect.PTI SKC DV DV