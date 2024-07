Opposition upset as first time non-Congress leader, a 'chai-wala' became PM for third term: Modi

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked NDA MPs to follow parliamentary rules and conduct, and learn from senior members about the best practices, comments that came a day after the ruling alliance accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of making a "most irresponsible" speech.

Addressing a meeting of NDA MPs, Modi said the opposition is upset as for the first time a non-Congress leader, that too a "chai-wala", has become prime minister for a third straight term, sources said.

Highlighting his humble origins, he took an apparent jibe at the Nehru-Gandhi family saying that its members used to be prime minister and gave little recognition to those from outside their fold, the sources said.

Briefing reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Modi asked MPs to study parliamentary issues, attend Parliament regularly and raise the matters related to their constituency effectively.

Asked if Modi referred to Gandhi's Monday speech in Lok Sabha, Rijiju said he made no such mention but added that when the country's prime minister speaks, the message is for everyone.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan told reporters that NDA members were concerned over Gandhi's "personal attacks" on Modi and Speaker Om Birla and his remarks which hurt the feelings of the followers of different religions.

"In this context, the prime minister guided the newly-elected MPs on how to conduct themselves. He brings vast experiences and inspires us," Paswan said.

Gandhi had launched a fierce attack on the BJP in Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing it of practising violence and spreading hate, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, including Modi.

The Congress leader had cited religious tenets to attack the BJP. However, many of his comments were later expunged by the Chair.

At the alliance meeting, Modi was felicitated by NDA leaders for his "historic" third term, Rijiju added.

Sources said the prime minister asked MPs to study any issue before making comments on it before the media, and said they should stay in touch with their constituencies and thank voters for supporting them.

Modi also asked MPs to visit the Prime Ministers Museum, noting that it documents the life journey of all prime ministers, something which was not done by earlier governments.

The contribution of prime ministers who came from outside the Congress's most prominent family used to be neglected, he said, adding that he, as prime minister, ensured that all of them are recognised as each one made contribution to the country in one way or another. PTI KR KR DV DV