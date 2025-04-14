Opposition used Ambedkar only for political mileage, never honoured him: BJP Minister

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Union Minister Virendra Kumar on Monday accused the Opposition of exploiting Dr B R Ambedkar's name for political mileage while failing to respect his contributions or develop places associated with his life.

Speaking to PTI Videos on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Kumar said, "The Opposition has only used Babasaheb's name all their lives. They neither shared his pain nor worked to develop places linked to his legacy." The Social Justice and Empowerment Minister added, "Today they roam around carrying copies of the Constitution, but when they were in power, they violated it multiple times. They even imposed Emergency through constitutional amendments for their selfish interests." He argued that Ambedkar did not make the Constitution so rigid that it couldn't be amended. "... nor so weak that it could be completely changed. He built a living document meant for justice and unity." Kumar said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that gave constitutional status to the Backward Classes Commission, something the opposition failed to do.

"Those who ruled from panchayat to Parliament for 56 years never gave the Commission constitutional status. Modi ji did that," he said.

"The BJP is the only party that has given the Constitution the highest regard. The Constitution is the soul of this country," he said.

On reservation, the minister said limits have been set by the judiciary, and any discussion must remain within those boundaries.

"Babasaheb, born into a small family, endured immense humiliation and discrimination. Despite that, he completed his education and questioned why discrimination existed in our country," Kumar said, paying his tributes to one of the main architects of the country's Constitution.