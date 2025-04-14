Opposition used Ambedkar only for political mileage, never honoured him: Union Minister

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on Monday accused the Opposition of using Dr B R Ambedkar's name for political mileage without honouring his legacy or respecting the constitutional framework laid down by him.

Speaking to PTI Videos on the occasion of Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Kumar said, "The Opposition has only used Babasaheb's name all their lives. They neither shared his pain nor worked to develop places linked to his legacy. Today, they roam around carrying copies of the Constitution, but when they were in power, they violated it multiple times. They even imposed Emergency through constitutional amendments for their selfish interests." On the debate over the 50 per cent reservation cap, Kumar said, "The 50 per cent limit was set by the Supreme Court in the Indira Sawhney case. They (Opposition) can say anything they want, you cannot stop anyone from giving statements. But giving an opinion is one thing and respecting the Supreme Court's verdict is something entirely different." His comments were in response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark suggesting that the 50 per cent cap could be removed.

Kumar said that any change in the reservation cap would require constitutional amendment with the approval of both Houses of Parliament and the President's assent.

"The BJP is the only party that has given the Constitution the highest regard. The Constitution is the soul of this country," he said, asserting that Ambedkar did not create the Constitution to be either too rigid or too weak. "He built a living document meant for justice and unity." The minister said, "The NDA government under PM Modi is moving forward with Babasaheb's philosophy and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's concept of Antyodaya, ensuring the upliftment of the most backward and weaker sections of society." He said it was under Modi's leadership that the Backward Classes Commission was given constitutional status, a step that successive governments led by the Opposition failed to take over 56 years, he claimed.

The minister said the 'Panch Teerth' related to Babasaheb's life have been developed as major pilgrimage sites.

Kumar also took a swipe at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that those questioning the government's commitment to the Constitution were themselves guilty of undermining it while in power.

"Babasaheb, born into a small family, endured immense humiliation and discrimination. Despite that, he completed his education and questioned why discrimination existed in our country," he said, paying tribute to the principal architect of India's Constitution. PTI DR UZM VN VN