Opposition using Parliament security breach matter to halt House proceedings: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday hit out at the Opposition parties, saying they are trying to politicise the Parliament security breach matter and using it as an excuse to halt House proceedings.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports made these remark on the sidelines of an awards distribution ceremony for rural sports events at a school in Najafgarh.

"After losing the elections in three states, the opposition is trying to find an excuse to halt the proceedings of the House. They are creating obstacles, even as the Speaker of the House spoke to the representatives of the opposition parties, took their suggestions and also assured improvement (in security). It can be clearly seen, they are trying to do politics," Thakur said while speaking to PTI.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day soon after it started at 2 PM after morning adjournments as the opposition parties continued their protest demanding discussion on Wednesday's Parliament security breach.

Thakur, who is also Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, added that the opposition is trying to avoid discussion on public related issues by halting the proceedings of the House.

The House was adjourned as chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not approve the 23 notices under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha procedures for suspension of the scheduled business of the day to discuss the "serious situation arising out of breach of security" in the Parliament on December 13.

The House will now reconvene on December 18.