Opposition using Parliament to vent out frustration, no place for drama: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in a hard-hitting attack on the opposition and accused it of turning the House into a "warm up arena" for elections or as an outlet to vent out frustration after defeat.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament ahead of the Winter session, he said the session must not become a stage for political theatrics but a platform for constructive and result-driven debate, and offered to give the opposition tips to bring positivity in politics.

"We need to work with a sense of responsibility. Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery," Modi said, hitting out at the opposition for stalling parliamentary proceedings.

The Monsoon session of Parliament was virtually washed out over opposition protests on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The opposition has also threatened to stall the Winter session of Parliament over the SIR exercise in nine states and three union territories, if the issue was not discussed in Parliament.

"For some time now, our Parliament is being used either as a warm up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat," Modi said.

Referring to the drubbing of opposition parties in the Bihar polls, he said the opposition was perturbed by the electoral loss and unable to digest failure.

"Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption. Victory should not convert into arrogance either," the prime minister said.

The record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections is the biggest strength of democracy, he said, adding the opposition too should fulfil its responsibility and come out of its depression after loss in elections.

The prime minister said the game the Opposition have been playing for the last 10 years is no longer acceptable to the people.

"They should change their strategy - I am ready to give them a few tips," Modi said.

He urged all parties to recognise the purpose of Parliament and "come out of the frustration of defeat." Prime Minister Modi added that he had heard statements of leaders of certain Opposition parties which suggest their inability to accept electoral outcome.

"There are one or two parties that are unable to accept their defeat. From the statements I heard yesterday, it seems that the loss has deeply troubled them," he said.

The prime minister also said that opportunities should be given to the new generation of young Members of Parliament.

"The House should benefit from their experiences, and through this House, the nation should also gain from their fresh perspective," Modi said.