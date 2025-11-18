Opposition VPP demands audit of funds allotted to MLAs in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 18 (PTI) Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) president Ardent M Basaiawmoit on Tuesday sought an independent inquiry into the implementation of MLAs' schemes in Meghalaya.

He urged the state government to constitute the probe immediately and begin the investigation from 2008, starting with his constituency in East Khasi Hills district.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, Basaiawmoit said he was responding to the CM's recent remarks expressing concern over the manner in which MLA schemes are implemented, particularly in constituencies represented by those in the opposition.

Basaiawmoit said he appreciated the chief minister's apprehensions and fully endorsed the view that MLA schemes must be utilised transparently and effectively.

He added that the VPP, a new political party formed by him in 2022 with four MLAs, had already issued instructions to all its legislators to ensure transparent implementation of schemes.

The MLA scheme in Meghalaya involves substantial public funds, including the annual MLA Local Area Development Scheme allocation of over Rs 2 crore each over and above the Discretionary Grant (DG).

Each MLA receives Rs 10 lakh a year under the DG, meant for urgent or welfare-related assistance.

A CAG report had earlier flagged gaps in accountability, noting that utilisation certificates for over Rs 10 crore in DG funds remained unsubmitted over the years in the state.

Drawing from the CM's statement, Basaiawmoit said an independent inquiry was essential to inform the public and restore trust in the system.

The investigation, he suggested, should begin with projects sanctioned since 2008 in Nongkrem before covering other constituencies across the state.

He expressed hope that the government would consider the demand seriously in the interest of transparency and public confidence. PTI JOP RG