Opposition walks out of Pondy Assembly over implementation of NEP

Puducherry, March 17 (PTI) The Puducherry Assembly witnessed heated arguments and disruptions on Monday as the opposition DMK and Congress locked horns with the ruling AINRC over the implementation of the Centre's National Education Policy.

Opposition legislators staged a walkout in protest against the territorial government’s decision to implement the NEP by promoting the CBSE curriculum.

During the session, AINRC legislator Chandira Priyanga sought clarification on whether the "all pass" system in schools would continue.

Expressing support for the NEP and the three-language formula, she argued that the policies were in the best interest of students.

However, opposition members strongly opposed the move, accusing the government of "yielding" to pressure from the Centre and the RSS.

Repeated interruptions forced Chandira Priyanga to appeal to Speaker R Selvam for the right to speak.

As disruptions continued, she was seen standing on her chair, urging the Speaker to take action against those interrupting her.

The Speaker repeatedly asked opposition members to maintain order, warning that disruptive legislators could face eviction.

Home Minister A Namassivayam later assured Chandira Priyanga that the “all pass” system would remain unchanged and clarified that vocational training under the NEP would apply only from class IX onwards.

Independent MLA G Nehru charged the opposition with "deliberately stalling" proceedings to prevent other legislators from raising their questions. "There seems to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt question hour," he alleged.

Before staging the walkout, DMK deputy leader A M H Nazim demanded to know whether the government had consulted stakeholders before implementing the NEP.

After the opposition's exit, Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar blamed the DMK and Congress of "politicising" the issue.