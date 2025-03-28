Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha as Ramji Lal Suman not allowed to speak

New Delhi: Opposition members walked out of Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour on Friday after Samajwadi Party leader Ramji Lal Suman, whose residence in Agra was attacked by Karni Sena over his remarks on Rajput king Rana Sanga, was not allowed to speak in the House.

The House was also adjourned during the Zero Hour amid a ruckus just as Suman stood up to speak. Heated exchanges were witnessed between the ruling and opposition parties on the issue.

Shortly after the House reassembled at 12 noon for the Question Hour, Suman again stood up, requesting he be given an opportunity to speak.

Several opposition members including Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and many others were on their feet, supporting the member and urging the Chair ro allow him to speak.

But when he was not given an opportunity again to speak, the opposition parties staged a walkout from the House.

The House then resumed the Question Hour.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha recently, Suman had called Sanga a 'traitor'. In protest, Karni Sena workers vandalised MP Suman's residence in Agra on Wednesday.