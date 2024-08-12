Opposition wants to turn India into Bangladesh: UP minister

Ballia (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Ayush Minister Dayashankar Mishra on Monday accused the opposition of wanting to “burn the country” and “turn India into Bangladesh”.

He also claimed that the Opposition has been silent over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, which has seen a wave of violence with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the minister claimed they are willing to stoop to any level to gain power but may never succeed in attaining it.

"The people of Bangladesh should be grateful to India. The birth of Bangladesh was made possible by India and the current unrest against temples and people is deeply concerning,” he said.

The minister said he believed that India has expressed its concerns to Bangladesh with "great sensitivity" and warned them to improve the situation soon.

Mishra said he thinks the Bangladesh situation will be corrected quickly, as an interim government has already been formed.

He criticised the opposition for being “a hindrance” to the country's development.

"They oppose everything. Have they made a single tweet about the violence in Bangladesh? If they have expressed sympathy for any Hindu targeted there, please let me know,” he said.

However, on Monday itself, Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati raised the issue on social media.

Attacking the opposition parties, Mishra said, "They want to burn the country, and look towards Pakistan. They want to turn India into Bangladesh. The country will never fall into the trap of such people.” He alleged that opposition leaders are misleading the country with false promises.

"If you get entangled in the web of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, you will see that they are trying to deceive the nation,” he said.

“They made false promises about reservation and lured people with the promise of giving lakhs of rupees to the poor. They are desperate for power and can't survive without it. But they may never achieve power in this country, no matter how many lies and deceptions they peddle." PTI COR KIS ASH ASH