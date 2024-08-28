Opposition will get buried under load of our govt's welfare schemes: Hemant Soren

Seraikela: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday criticised the BJP, saying opposition parties will be overshadowed by the extensive welfare schemes launched by his government over the past four-and-a-half years in contrast to their two-decade rule.

"Our government has provided pensions to over 40 lakh people, including the elderly, women, youths, and farmers, in the last four-and-a-half years. This is in stark contrast to the 'double-engine' government's record of 15 lakh beneficiaries over 20 years," Soren said during the launch of the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana in Kolhan division, which includes East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

The CM announced that the coalition government is considering waiving old electricity bills. "We have already waived farmers' loans up to Rs 2 lakh and are now working on waiving old electricity bills, a promise we missed when we decided to provide free electricity up to 200 units," Soren said.

Soren also claimed that no elderly person in the state would be left without pension coverage. He mentioned that his government had transferred over Rs 57.38 crores via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to approximately six lakh beneficiaries in the Kolhan division, including Rs 24.73 crore to 2.47 lakh beneficiaries in East Singhbhum.

Soren accused the BJP of spreading communal hatred to divide society along caste and creed lines.

The CM elaborated on how he had been imprisoned on false charges after BJP's attempts to undermine his government failed. He claimed that central agencies, such as the ED and CBI, were used to falsely implicate him.

Soren asserted that Jharkhand, a land of warriors, will not surrender despite facing challenges. "If we cannot secure our rights, we will fight for them," he said, referring to the recent Supreme Court ruling demanding the release of Rs 1.80 lakh-crore in coal royalties from the Union government.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that while adivasis may not be as educated as others, the opposition has tried to deceive them. However, his government has focused on improving tribal education and creating schemes to support higher education without requiring the mortgaging of land.

"We are progressing step by step in the right direction, and the day will come when the community will give the BJP a fitting reply," Soren warned.

He also criticised the BJP for inciting divisions along caste and creed lines before the upcoming elections, but expressed confidence that the people are determined to teach them a lesson. Soren assured that if his government retains power, it will increase the pension amount from Rs 12,000 per annum to Rs 1 lakh per family.