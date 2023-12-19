Opposition will remain in opposition with less strength in 2024 LS polls: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the opposition parties of providing "muted and indirect" support to the security breach incident in Parliament and asserted that they will remain in opposition with further reduced numbers in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because of their conduct.

Addressing what he said was the last BJP parliamentary party meeting this year, Modi pretty much laid out the theme for the ruling alliance's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election as he took a swipe at the INDIA bloc over its meeting on Tuesday.

Slamming opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings, Modi said they were giving a "political spin" to the incident in frustration over their losses in the recent assembly polls. Their goal is to throw out his government but the government's goal is to ensure a bright future for India, he added.

"Some People are uniting in their intent to remove the BJP from power while we are patriots working for the betterment of India. They are utilising their strength to remove the government while we are utilising our strength for the betterment of India," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, quoting the Prime Minister.

Modi asserted that the opposition's conduct in Parliament will ensure their numbers go further down in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while the BJP boosts its tally. Pointing to some empty rows in the auditorium where all BJP MPs had collected, he said these will be filled up after the 2024 polls.

Referring to the December 13 incident of two persons jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and opening smoke cans, he said anyone who believes in democracy will not accept such an act.

This act should have been condemned unitedly, he added.

"Unfortunately, what I have been witnessing is that the opposition is letting out its frustration of losing in the elections and giving political spin to the entire incident. They are even giving muted and indirect support to it which is worrisome. Giving support to the incident and saying things like what else they could have done is worrisome and condemnable," he said, according to a source.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had recently said that issues like unemployment and price rise were behind the security breach.

"How can a party believing in democratic values overtly or covertly justify it," the Prime Minister said, according to BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The conduct of these parties clearly indicates they have made up their mind to remain in opposition and are practicing for it, Modi said, adding that the nation has also made up its mind to keep them there and to reduce their strength even further.

Modi asked BJP MPs to maintain restraint and adhere to democratic norms.

"We should expose opposition keeping in mind to keep our voice under control and stay within the limits of democracy. In the coming days, no matter whether others are participating or not, we must participate in Parliament's proceedings," he said, noting that some important bills are coming up for discussion in the two Houses.

It would have been good if the opposition had participated in these debates but good deeds are perhaps not in their fate, he said in a biting criticism of these parties, according to party leaders.

The Prime Minister also exhorted BJP members to inform first-time voters about the situation in the country 10 years back, noting that those aged around 18 years have only seen his government's development works and India's rising stature globally. They might not be aware of the corruption and misrule a decade back, he said.

A campaign on these lines can be taken up on the National Voters' Day, which falls on January 25, he said.

Modi asked them to visit border villages to witness development there and highlight it. He said Dhordo in Gujarat is a model village for the development of border villages and noted that it has bagged a UN honour for the best tourist destination place recently.

Modi also drew attention to his use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) during his address at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday which translated his Hindi speech in Tamil in almost real-time.

The experience shared by people was good, he said, adding that he will try to explore more ways of using the language AI tool to connect with them.

Noting that he has never missed any BJP parliamentary party meeting, which is held almost every week during Parliament's session, he said he feels very satisfied about it.

"I am happy that even today the BJP Karyakarta is alive in me," he said.

The Winter Session of Parliament will end on December 22. PTI KR/PK PYK PYK