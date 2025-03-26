Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against council chairman Shinde

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday withdrew its no-confidence motion against Chairman Ram Shinde, saying they have been assured of fair treatment in the Upper House.

Opposition leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Ambadas Danve submitted a letter to the chairman’s office withdrawing their motion that had been moved on March 19.

In his letter, he said, “Legislators of both sides in the Upper House felt that their voices were not heard by the chairman. The motion of no confidence was moved against him on March 19.

"A meeting was held on March 21 with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and we received an assurance of fair treatment in the Upper House. We have thus decided to withdraw the no-confidence motion against chairman Shinde."