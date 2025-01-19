Opposition''s protest to brewery permission is aimed at political gains: Minister

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 19 (PTI) Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh on Sunday alleged that opposition parties' protest to the permission given by the left government to the Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd to start a brewery in the Palakkad district is aimed at political gains.

Speaking to reporters here, he accused the opposition of stirring controversies purely for political gain. He said, "They (the opposition) only know how to oppose everything, regardless of the development initiatives." "The opposition parties are consistently opposing every development project. Is there any initiative they don’t try to create concerns about among the public?" he asked.

He said they opposed the national highway development, the GAIL pipeline project, K-Rail, the Water Metro, and the Vizhinjam port. He reiterated that both the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala were competing with each other to get an advantage within their party.

Responding to the concerns raised by the opposition about the brewery project, the minister assured that all those concerns would be addressed as only initial permission has been given.

"We will provide clarifications and resolve all doubts," he said.

Rajesh also stated that the approval for the ethanol manufacturing plant was granted in strict compliance with all laws and regulations.

However, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticised the Excise Minister, accusing him of acting like a propaganda manager.

"The government decided to grant permission to this company ahead of the Palakkad by-poll, and the deal lacks transparency, as it involves corruption," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Elappully panchayat, where the brewery is proposed to be set up, has come out against the permission given by the government.

According to the local administrative body, if the brewery unit is set up it will dwindle the water resources in the area, which is facing severe water shortage already.

"An urgent meeting of the panchayat will be convened on Monday to discuss the matter," Panchayat president Revathi Babu told media.

Congress and BJP held protests on Sunday at the land where the brewery is proposed to be set up. They alleged that the project would worsen the drinking water crisis in the area.

Palakkad MP V K Sreekantan alleged that the government has granted permission for the plant at a time when people are facing severe water scarcity. PTI ARM ARM ADB