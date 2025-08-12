Opposition's teamwork: Derek O'Brien on LoP Kharge's SIR intervention in RS

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Amid the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien on Tuesday said Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge could make a "crucial" intervention in the Upper House due to Opposition's "teamwork", as two leaders gave up their chance to speak.

O'Brien, in a post on X, shared a video of a short intervention made by Kharge in the Upper House in the post-lunch sitting, and called it "teamwork in Parliament".

"Well planned move by more than 15 Opposition parties. Two of us floor leaders gave up our chance to speak today so Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge could make this crucial two minute intervention on SIR- Vote Chori," he said.

As the Rajya Sabha met at 3 pm on Tuesday after two adjournments, Opposition MPs insisted that the Leader of Opposition be allowed to speak.

O'Brien shared the video of the Leader of Opposition's intervention, where he said all Opposition parties raised concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and the government should respond to it.

He alleged that weaker sections of society were being left out due to SIR.

"Lakhs of votes are being cut, if we want to keep democracy alive, then you (Chair) should give permission to have a discussion on the matter," Kharge said.

He noted that the Opposition wanted a discussion on SIR and that the Rajya Sabha should run, but the government does not want to run the House. Opposition parties staged a walkout soon after.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the issue of the ongoing voter roll revision in Bihar, while the government has insisted that a discussion on the issue cannot be held as the matter is sub judice.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju have also cited a precedent saying that the Election Commission, which is an autonomous body, can't be discussed in Parliament.

Opposition had offered that a discussion can be held on electoral reforms, but so far the government has not agreed to the debate. PTI AO TRB