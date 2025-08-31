Opposition’s V-P candidate Sudershan Reddy arrives in Hyderabad, welcomed by Cong MPs

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI) INDIA bloc's vice-presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy arrived here on Sunday.
Congress MPs from Telangana and party leaders welcomed Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, at the airport.
Justice Reddy is scheduled to address a press conference in the city on September 1, Congress party sources said.
Reddy, who was in Ranchi on Saturday sought support for his candidature from all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on merit, irrespective of party lines, asserting that he was ready to meet the BJP top brass if it allows so.
As part of his campaign, Reddy has recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and leaders of other parties. PTI VVK SJR VVK ADB