OPS defends expulsion of Sasikala from AIADMK

Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Friday informed the Madras High Court that removing VK Sasikala as interim general secretary of the party in 2017 was correct and insisted that the two posts--Coordinator and Joint Coordinator created then, continued even now.

The AIADMK told the HC that Sasikala, close aide of late party supremo and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, cannot file an appeal under old rules against her removal from the then top post as the party laws had been changed for the development of the organisation.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayanan made the submission when the appeal filed by Sasikala came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and N Senthil Kumar.

In her appeal, Sasikala sought to quash the order removing her from the post of interim general secretary of the AIADMK in 2017. She was elected to the to post soon after Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016.

Narayan said former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been elected as the AIADMK general secretary by the majority of the primary members of the party.

Senior counsel Arvind Pandian appearing for Paneerselvam submitted that in the general council meeting held in 2017 the post of interim general secretary had been abolished and that OPS was elected as Coordinator and Palaniswami the joint coordinator.

These positions continue even now. Therefore it was correct in removing Sasikala as interim general secretary, he added.

Senior counsel S R Rajagopal appearing for Palaniswami submitted that the post of Coordinator and joint coordinator have been dropped last year and Palaniswami was elected as the General secretary of the party.

The bench posted to November 6 further hearing of the case. PTI CORR SA