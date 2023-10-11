Ops on primary section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will involve more women than men: NCRTC

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Operations on the 17-km-long primary section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will involve more women employees than men, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The primary section of the corridor will be commissioned for the public very soon, it said in a statement.

"It is noteworthy that the participation of women employees in the operations of this section will be more than that of male employees. NCRTC has taken a purposeful step towards breaking established gender norms in the transport sector by ensuring equal participation of women, which has traditionally been considered male-dominated," the NCRTC said.

"Country's first regional rail is not only making strides in the field of technology but also creating a new picture of modern India through women empowerment," it added.

The statement said women will be playing a crucial role in other areas like station control, station management, operation and maintenance, operation control centre, train attendants and customer care among others.

To familiarise the operators with this modern and urban transport system and train them, they were first provided classroom sessions and necessary training, including on driving the train and controlling its speed on simulators for a duration of three months, the NCRTC said.

Operations in the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor are going to commence very soon, preparations for which have been completed. There are five stations in this section – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

As per the NCRTC, the priority section of RRTS is the first railway system in the country to be opened for operation covering its entire length at a maximum operating speed of 160 km per hour. PTI ABU IJT IJT