Oram asks Odisha govt to focus on skilling of tribal students

Bhubaneswar, June 29 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday urged officials of the Odisha SC and ST Development department to prioritise vocational courses to ensure livelihood opportunities for tribal youths.

Chairing a meeting to review the programmes undertaken by the department, Oram advised for the upgrading of senior secondary schools into degree colleges.

This initiative aims to provide tribal students with the opportunity to pursue graduation, enabling them to compete in career-oriented examinations alongside other students.

Additionally, he emphasised the need to establish coaching facilities within these institutions to prepare students for various job openings, an official statement said.

The Union Minister urged state officials to include more vocational courses, offering students options after Class 10 or 12. This initiative aims to empower those interested in pursuing professional careers, enabling them to grow independently as earners within their families.

The Minister highlighted disparities in school distribution across the state and called for equitable access to educational institutions for disadvantaged groups.

He directed officials to expedite mapping and identify gaps in amenities for tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Furthermore, Oram instructed regular monitoring of infrastructure development projects in Odisha.

He emphasised the preservation, documentation, and publication of multilingual books through institutions like the SC, ST Research and Training Institute and the Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture (ATLC).