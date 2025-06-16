Orange alert after heavy rains batter Mumbai; three injured

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Three individuals were injured in wall collapse and tree fall incidents on Monday as heavy rains lashed Mumbai, inundating several areas and briefly disrupting local train services.

Colaba and Santacruz weather observatories for south Mumbai and suburbs, respectively, recorded 42.2 mm and 69.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

At 93 mm, the Nariyalwadi area in the western suburbs received the highest rainfall in ten hours ended at 6 pm, followed by 92 mm at BKC, and 86 mm in Khar East.

The Met department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sidhudurg districts in the Konkan region and Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur districts in Vidarbha, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few or isolated places" till 8.30 am Tuesday.

Civic officials said 50.20 mm of rainfall was recorded in the island city, 70.15 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 75 mm in the western suburbs till 6 pm.

Amid heavy rainfall, the parapet wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Jogeshwari (east), injuring two women who were passing from the spot.

A civic official said one of the injured women was treated in the ICU, while the other was discharged.

Civic officials said Mumbai reported eight incidents of house collapse in ten hours from 8 am to 6 pm, three short circuits, and 36 incidents of falling of trees/branches. At 22, the highest number of mishaps were reported from western suburbs.

Jay Basu, 48, was injured after a tree fell on him in Takpada area of Andheri (east) in the morning. He was admitted to the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital, and his condition was stable.

Earlier in the day, several low-lying areas were water-logged due to heavy showers. Suburban train services on the Central and Western Railway were also running late.

The metro service on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line was briefly disrupted in the afternoon after a plastic sheet fell on overhead wires at Azad Nagar station.

"The services are running normally now. Due to heavy winds, a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site flew onto the overhead electrical line near the Azad Nagar Metro station, disrupting train services," Mumbai Metro One informed on X.