Orange alert in three districts in Kerala; heavy rains lash several parts of state

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (PTI) Incessant heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting further heavy rains.

The IMD has upgraded the warning into an orange alert in three districts of the state, including Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki, predicting very heavy rainfall in isolated places there. Earlier, they issued a yellow alert.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm) and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

A 58-year-old woman died reportedly after suffering lightning strike in Haripad in coastal Alappuzha district. Rain water entered into the houses and in a Anganwadi centre located in a place called Kazhakoottam near the state capital.

Eight districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad and Kozhikode were given a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall, according to the latest update of the weather agency.

Meanwhile, trees got uprooted and low lying areas were inundated in many places as heavy rains lashed several districts of the state.

Houses and vehicles suffered damage in Chathamangalam in northern Kozhikode district due to gusty winds and heavy down pour. Several incidents of the uprooting of trees were reported in Ernakulam district also.

In view of the heavy rain warning, the state disaster management authority urged people living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to be on vigil and move to safer places as per the direction of the authorities.

Those living on the banks of rivers and in the catchment areas of dams should also be shifted as per the warnings of authorities, SDMA added. PTI LGK ADB KH