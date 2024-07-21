Orange alert of heavy rainfall in Goa for next 4 days

Panaji, July 21 (PTI) The Met department has issued an orange alert for Goa for the next four days, predicting heavy rains in two districts of the coastal state which witnessed intense wet spells on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a 16-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on her while she was crossing a road in Panaji amid strong winds, police said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall at many places and very heavy rainfall at a few places with strong surface winds over North Goa and South Goa districts from July 22 to 25.

According to the Met department bulletin, intermittent spells of rain with short intense rainfall and winds gusting to 50 kmph are very likely on Monday.

The IMD has predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off north Maharashtra from July 22 to July 24.

"Fishermen are advised against venturing into sea and along and off the coast during the orange alert," the IMD said. PTI RPS NSK