Orange warning sounded in Himachal for severe cold wave in lower hills

Shimla, Dec 17 (PTI) The local meteorological office on Tuesday issued an orange warning for severe cold wave conditions at isolated places in the lower hills and plain areas of four out of 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days.

Severe cold wave is likely to persist at isolated places in Una, Bilapsur, Hamirpur and Mandi districts, with cold wave in Kangra and ground frost in Kangra and Kullu districts till Saturday, the Met office said.

Meanwhile, cold wave continued in Bilapsur while Una, Sundernagar and Hamirpur were under the grip of severe cold wave, while shallow fog was observed in parts of Mandi.

Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri recorded minus 4.6 degrees, Manali minus 2.1 degrees, Hamirpur 1.3 degrees, Sundernagar 0.5 degrees, Una 0.4 degrees and Bilapsur 2.2 degrees Celisus, as per MeT office data.

Shimla and its suburbs remained warmer with the state capital recording a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius, Jubberhatti 8.3 degrees Celsius, and Kufri 6.9 degree Celisus.

The MeT officer has advised people to keep warm, protect livestock, and make necessary arrangements to safeguard crops from cold and frost.

Meanwhile, the post-monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to December 17 stood at 96 per cent, as the state received 2.3 mm of rain against a normal rainfall of 60.5 mm.

The rain deficit was 100 per cent in Chamba, 99 per cent in Sirmaur, Bilapsur and Kullu, 97 per cent in Kangra and Solan, 96 per cent in Shimla, 94 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti, 93 per cent in Kinnaur and Hamirpur, 92 per cent in Mandi, and 78 per cent in Una district. PTI BPL ARI