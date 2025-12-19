Order bans cops in Himachal Pradesh below ranks of DIG, SP from interacting with media

Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) A recent order has prohibited police officers in Himachal Pradesh below the rank of superintendent of police in districts and deputy inspector general in ranges from interacting with the media.

Mediapersons have, meanwhile, said that it was against the spirit of democracy.

A regulation issued by the Office of Director General of Police late on Thursday evening said that Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) and Station House Officers (SHO) were on certain occasions seen interacting with media on various issues, making public statements and commenting on crime, investigations and other policing related matters.

It clarified that "only the Superintendent of Police of the district and Deputy Inspector General of the range are authorised to formally interact with the media on matters relating to crime, law and order, investigations, policing policies and other official issues, and that too with prior approval of police headquarters, wherever required." The instructions further said that "all other officers, including SDPOs and SHOs, shall not address the media in their official capacity, issue statements or comments to print, electronic or social media, or give interviews, briefings or reactions on official matters, unless specifically authorised in writing by the competent authority." The instructions have been issued under Rule 7 of Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which prohibits government servants from communicating information to the media or public without prior government sanction, the order said.

The order also mentioned Section 29 of Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, which mandates discipline, obedience to lawful orders and adherence to prescribed conduct by police officers, and Rule 16.1 and 16.2 of Punjab Police Rules, 1934 as applicable to Himachal Pradesh, which lays emphasis on discipline, subordination and compliance with lawful orders.

Meanwhile, mediapersons on Friday said the order was against the spirit of democracy, transparency and accountability. They questioned whether it would be possible for an officer to attend over 50 calls at a time of emergency, when some major incident happens. PTI BPL RUK RUK