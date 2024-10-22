Order removing Ajit Ranade as Gokhale institute VC cancelled by new chancellor

Pune, Oct 22 (PTI) Sanjeev Sanyal, newly-appointed chancellor of the Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), on Tuesday withdrew the order of removal of Dr Ajit Ranade as the institute's vice-chancellor.

Advertisment

Ranade, a noted economist, was removed from the position on September 14 by then chancellor Bibek Debroy after a fact-finding committee concluded that his appointment did not conform to the UGC regulations regarding minimum qualifications.

Ranade then moved the Bombay High Court, challenging the decision, and secured a stay order.

After the high court stayed the order, Debroy, currently serving as chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, resigned as chancellor on September 27, stating that he had no moral right to continue as chancellor.

Advertisment

On Tuesday, Sanyal issued an order recalling the decision of September 14 to remove Ranade.

Ranade would be given an opportunity to present his case before the chancellor. The decision to recall the earlier order was conveyed to the high court, sources said.

"I welcome the decision of the Honourable Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics to withdraw the earlier order of my termination from the post of Vice-Chancellor," Ranade said in a statement.

Advertisment

"I look forward to working with my colleagues and all stakeholders of Gokhale Institute with renewed vigour and commitment, and with the guidance of the Chancellor, to take the institute to newer heights of excellence," he added.

Meanwhile, a press statement from the Chancellor explained that the previous Chancellor had terminated Dr Ajit Ranade from his position on the grounds of not possessing the required eligibility as per the regulations, and due to his involvement in the process of his own selection.

"Upon assuming charge, I thought it appropriate to review the matter thoroughly and to provide Dr. Ajit Ranade an opportunity to be heard. I have decided to recall the earlier order and give him a personal hearing to present his case," Sanyal stated. PTI SPK KRK