Order restructuring Panjab University Senate stands rescinded: Education Ministry

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Ministry of Education on Friday announced that the notification for changing the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate stands rescinded.

Panjab University's decision to replace the 59-year-old Senate and Syndicate with a smaller, largely nominated structure triggered sharp political reactions in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling it “unconstitutional.” “It has been decided by the Ministry of Education that the order changing the constitution & composition of the senate and syndicate shall stand rescinded,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

"On the basis of recommendations of a High Level Committee (HLC) constituted on 02-03-2021 by the Chancellor of the University and consultations with various stakeholders, the Government of India issued a notification to modify the constitution and composition of the Senate and Syndicate of the Panjab University," it said.

After the issue of the order, various feedback was received from stakeholders like students, teachers, former VCs and the current VC of the Panjab University, it said.

"The government also considered the inputs received in meetings with various student organisations," it added.