Order to mark Dec 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas' Rajasthan schools revoked after criticism

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) A controversial order directing all schools in Rajasthan to observe December 6 -- the day the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 -- as "Shaurya Diwas" was on Sunday recalled by the government after it drew flak from the opposition and Muslim groups.

The order released on an official WhatsApp group on Saturday night was recalled citing 'unavoidable circumstances'.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, the order has been taken back," the clarification stated.

However, the director of the Board of Secondary Education, Sitaram Jat, told PTI that no such directions were given to schools. "No such directions have been issued to the schools. I don't know how it is being circulated," he said.

In an order that circulated late on Saturday, the Secondary Education Directorate in Bikaner instructed government and private schools to hold cultural programmes aimed at "enhancing patriotism" among students.

The directive proposed essay competitions on themes such as Indian cultural pride and the Ram Mandir movement, traditions of valour and sacrifice, and the role of the youth in nation-building.

Schools were asked to organise painting contests on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Indian warriors, and display exhibitions on the Ram temple.

The order had started drawing sharp criticism from the Congress and Muslim groups. PTI AG MNK MNK