Orderly functioning of court best ensured when bench, bar move in symphony with each other: SC

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said orderly and dignified functioning of the court is best ensured when the bench and the bar move in symphony with each other.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said this while modifying its September 26 order and deleting the "adverse remarks" relating to the conduct of the arguing counsel for the State Election Commission of Uttarakhand.

The bench also modified its order and deleted the Rs 2 lakh cost imposed on September 26 on the commission while dismissing its plea challenging an order of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The bench said it must be appreciated that once the court has indicated its mind and requested the counsel to refrain from further submissions, the same is expected to be respected.

It said orders are passed by the court only after due consideration and the court is always mindful of the submissions advanced and does not dismiss the matters without careful examination.

"Continued insistence thereafter, especially after the court expressed its inclination, serves no purpose and affects the decorum of proceedings. There needs to be a balance in the duty that advocate has towards his/her client and the court," the bench said.

It further said, "The orderly and dignified functioning of the court is best ensured when the bench and the bar move in symphony with each other".

The top court passed the order on an application filed by the commission seeking to expunge the observations relating to the conduct of the arguing counsel at the hearing of the matter on September 26.

The application also urged the bench to waive the cost imposed upon the commission on September 26.

The bench noted that an unconditional and bona fide apology was tendered by the commission before it.

It noted that normally, the application would have been rejected but the counsel has expressed remorse and the leaders of the bar, including senior advocate Vikas Singh who is also the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, have assured that this would not happen again.

"In view of the above, considering the unqualified and unconditional apology tendered by the counsel and this being his first such incident before this bench, we are inclined to allow the application with a caution that such conduct should not be repeated in future," the bench said.

"This application is, accordingly, allowed. The order is modified to the extent that the adverse remarks and the cost imposed are deleted," it said.

On September 26, the apex court had dismissed the Uttarakhand State Election Commission's plea challenging an order which stayed its clarification that a candidate's nomination paper would not be rejected only because his name was included in the electoral roll of more than one gram panchayat.

It had noted in its order that the commission had filed the petition against an interlocutory order of the high court, which had given reasons for staying the clarification issued by the commission on the premise that it was contrary to statutory provisions.

"Despite our communicating to the counsel that the matter does not deserve any interference at least six times the counsel continued to insist that this court must pass some order," the bench had said in its September 26 order.

"We are pained at this approach and accordingly, the petition stands dismissed with cost of Rs 2,00,000 on the Commission to be deposited with the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee within four weeks from today," it had said.

The commission had challenged the high court's July this year order which said the clarification prima facie appeared to be contrary to the mandate of the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act, 2016.

The poll body had clarified "the nomination paper of a candidate will not be rejected only on the ground that his name is included in the electoral roll of more than one gram panchayat/territorial constituencies/municipal body". PTI ABA ZMN