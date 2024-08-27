Orders issued to raze 191 illegal buildings in Bhubaneswar: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Aug 27 (PTI) The Odisha government has issued orders to raze 191 illegal apartments and buildings in Bhubaneswar, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra told the assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to BJD legislator Ranendra Pratap Swain, Mohapatra said a total of 491 cases were registered against apartments and buildings allegedly constructed illegally in the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) area.

Of which, demolition orders have been issued in 191 cases while 63 cases have been dropped and the remaining 237 cases are under trial, he said.

Similarly, 1,444 cases have been registered against illegal constructions in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. Of that, 451 cases have been disposed of, while 993 are under trial, he added. PTI BBM BBM SOM