Orders worth Rs 7,661 crore given to local contractors by Discoms in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) Power distribution companies (discoms) in Odisha have awarded orders worth Rs 7,661 crore to more than 1,732 local contractors in the last three years, a company official said on Friday.

The discoms, joint ventures between Tata Power and Odisha government, awarded these contracts under two broad categories - materials and services, to local contractors and suppliers.

The discoms are TP (Tata Power) Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, operating across the state.

Within the service sector, covering meter reading, billing, network maintenance, etc, the discoms have awarded contracts to 1,197 vendors with a total value of Rs 6087 crore, the official said.

Similarly, in the materials supply category, including distribution transformers, cables, poles, IT hardware, etc, the discoms have entrusted 535 contracts valued at Rs 1,574 crore to maintain and upgrade the distribution network across the state.

"Odisha is emerging as the fastest growing industrial hub in the country and local contractors and suppliers are playing a crucial role in scripting the state's growth story. We are forging several meaningful partnerships with them for procuring critical materials and services," said Sanjay Banga, President (T&D), Tata Power. PTI BBM RG