Ordnance Depot sends armoured vehicles to Jammu and Kashmir

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Light Specialist Armoured Vehicles (LSVs) indigenously designed and developed at the Ordnance Depot, Avadi, here, were despatched for special duties in the Jammu & Kashmir Valley.

Advertisment

These armoured vehicles have been dispatched to help the forces of the Northern Command, a release here said on Tuesday.

"The Ordnance Depot, Avadi, under the aegis of Dakshin Bharat Area of the Indian Army has despatched Light Specialist Armoured Vehicles indigenously designed and developed, for helping forces of Northern Command," it stated.

These modular type vehicles allow efficient maintenance and can be configured in the field for a wide variety of operational roles, the release added. PTI JSP ROH